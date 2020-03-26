Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market report covers the key segments,

segmentation by product type:

Adult wound healing

Neonatal care

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by application:

Wound healing

Blood gas monitoring

Measurement of amputation level

Diabetes

Diagnostics in vascular ischemia

Plastic surgery

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

By regional presence, global transcutaneous oxygen monitor market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The region of North America leads the market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor globally mainly due to the presence of improved healthcare facilities, increasing population and increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases. The North America market is closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region of Asia Pacific is observed to be an emerging market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor market because of increasing healthcare expenditure, increased the involvement of local players.

The leading players in the referral management market are Radiometer Medical ApS, ELCAT, SenTec AG, Perimed AB, Humares GmbH and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

