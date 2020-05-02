Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rising applications of the products due to the continuous research & developments efforts in the market for the advancement of the product.

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market are Boston Scientific Corporation, BTL., Cyberonics, Inc., DJO LLC., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., Cogentix Medical, Zynex MedicalCochlear Ltd, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, NeuroPace Inc. and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Bioness,Inc., announced the first successful implants of StimRouter Neuromodulation System for the treatment of chronic pain at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

In April 2017, electroCore, announced that the S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the use of gammaCore (non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator) for the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients.

Market Drivers:

Adoption of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators by the emerging countries

Growing market of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled or trained physicians

High cost of nerve stimulation therapy

Segmentation: Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market

By Surgery Procedures Direct Nerve Repair Nerve Grafting Stem cell therapy

By Product Portable Desktop

By End User Hospital Clinics Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



