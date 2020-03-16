Transcatheter Treatment Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue)

The global market for transcatheter treatment devices should grow from $4.0 billion in 2018 to $8.0 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

Transcatheter treatment includes procedure types such as TAVR, TAVI, TMVR, and TMVI. Transcatheter procedure approaches include transfemoral, transapical and transaortic procedures. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for transcatheter treatment for heart valve diseases. The format of this study includes the following –

– Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of heart valve diseases (e.g., valvular stenosis and regurgitation) and transcatheter procedure approaches (e.g., transfemoral, transapical and transaortic.)

– Detailed description and analysis of transcatheter treatments devices including TAVR, TAVI, TMVR, and TMVI devices.

– Market characterization, unmet need, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).

– Market drivers and restraints.

– Detailed market projections through 2023.

– Competition and market shares.

– Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.

– Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

– Regulatory structure.

– Pricing and reimbursement.

– Observations and conclusions on the future of transcatheter treatment.

– Profiles of market participants and associations.

Report Includes:

– 28 data tables and 25 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for transcatheter treatment technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Analyses of the market by procedure segments, treatment approaches, and by region

– Detailed market sizing and analyses of the various transcatheter devices and technologies in use or under development

– Description of qualitative and quantitative factors that are driving the global market

– Description of key marketed and pipeline devices and technologies

– Profiles of major companies of the industry including, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., Vascular Innovations Co. Ltd. and Valcare Inc.

Summary

The global market for transcatheter treatment devices was worth nearly REDACTED in 2017. The market is expected to reach nearly REDACTED in 2018 and approximately REDACTED by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. This high growth is fueled by increasing acceptance of transcatheter procedures (e.g., TAVR/TAVI and TMVR/TMVI) and increasing diagnosis of heart valve disease (e.g., aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, etc.) worldwide.

In 2017, the U.S. accounted for REDACTED of the global market, or REDACTED. The U.S. market should approach nearly REDACTED in 2018 and reach REDACTED by 2023, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the global market of transcatheter treatment devices. Those wishing to invest in the transcatheter treatment devices market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as transcatheter aortic valve repair (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve implantation (TMVI), and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) devices and technologies. The market is growing primarily due to the growing geriatric population, increasing

prevalence of chronic diseases, continuous technological advancements, increasing adoption of transcatheter techniques, and positive reimbursement and other healthcare reforms.