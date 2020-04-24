Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2017-2022

The report entitled Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market: 2017-2022 Edition, provides analysis of the global TMVR market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by segments and by penetration.

According to the report the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2022

Country Coverage

The US

Europe

Company Coverage

Edward Lifescience Incorporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Market Insights and TMVR Market Analysis

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include an increasing number of patients with mitral valve disorders. Approximately 7 Mn.people in the United States. suffer from mitral regurgitation in the U.S., and they represent almost 2% of the nations population. Similarly, approximately the same No. of people suffers from the condition in Europe. This group includes 4.1 million people who have moderate to severe mitral regurgitation. The number of new patients suffering from mitral regurgitation disease added each year is 250,000. Among these 4.1 million patients, only about 20% or 1.67 million are eligible for the treatment. This creates a huge opportunity for the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market.

Executive Summary The mitral valve allows the passage to oxygenated blood from lest atrium (LA) to the left ventricle (LV) and prevent the backflow of blood back into the left atrium. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is a valve disorder where during heart contraction, blood leaks backward through the mitral valve. This reduces the amount of blood pumped through the body, which leads to declining heart function and heart failure, over the time. The causes of MR disease are congenital heart disorder, rheumatic fever, trauma, any other heart disease, radiation therapy, etc. The treatments available for MR disease are surgical repair, drug treatment and replacement. There are two types of MR: Degenerative MR (DMR) and Functional MR (FMR). The DMR and FMR can further be subdivided into many types. There are different approaches for replacement surgery, depending upon the type of MR disease. The TMVR market is in very early stage at this moment, with many companies developing their TMVR devices. The commercial TMVR devices are expected to be launched in next 2-3 years. Currently, the global TMVR market is in early stage, but is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2022). The global TMVR market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging population, high number of cases of congenital heart defects, rheumatic fever, low survival rate of surgical repair in FMR patients, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, complexity in design, success of repair surgery in DMR patients, high number of patients not referred for surgery, etc.

This study mainly helps understand which Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) players in the market. All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.

