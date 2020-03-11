Trade Finance Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2026 – Citigroup, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co

A2Z Market Research has recently added a comprehensive study on the Global Trade Finance market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, and regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical.

Trade financing deals with activities related with financing of domestic and international trade. It involves activities such as insurance, issuing letters of credits, and lending. The trade finance is used by buyers, sellers, manufactures, importers and exporters to ease financing activities; it deals with the way cash, credit, investments, and other assets can be utilized for trade. The key advantage of trade finance is that it facilitates easy way to arrange short-term finance. In addition, it helps businesses to focus onto growth activities.

Some of the Top Companies of this Market includes : Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, HSBC, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Trade Finance market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Trade Finance market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Trade Finance Market Segmentation: By Type

Letters of Credit

Guarantees

Supply Chain Finance

Documentary Collection

Global Trade Finance Market Segmentation: By Application

Finance

Energy

Power Generation

Transport

Renewables

Global Trade Finance Market Segmentation: By Region

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Impressive insights of Global Trade Finance Market Research report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 06 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Trade Finance Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Trade Finance Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technologies, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Trade Finance Market.

Table of Contents

Global Trade Finance Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Trade Finance Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Trade Finance Industry

Chapter 3 Global Trade Finance Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter 5 Global Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

Chapter 6 Global Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Trade Finance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

