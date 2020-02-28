Trade Finance Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Trade Finance Global Market Report 2020-2024

Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade.

While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer’s bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter’s bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter’s bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract.

Trade finance relates to the process of financing certain activities related to commerce and international trade. Trade finance includes such activities as lending, issuing letters of credit, factoring, export credit and insurance. Companies involved with trade finance include importers and exporters, banks and financiers, insurers and export credit agencies, and other service providers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, HSBC, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Trade Finance industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Trade Finance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0152269920297 from 884.0 million $ in 2014 to 925.0 million $ in 2019, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Trade Finance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Trade Finance will reach 1125.0 million $.

