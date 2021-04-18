Track And Trace Solutions Market 2020-2026 Rapid Developments Raises The Industry With OPTEL Group, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Systech International Inc., TraceLink Inc., Antares Vision

Track And Trace Solutions Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +2 Billion and at a CAGR of +18% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The global market research report titled a Track And Trace Solutions market has recently published by The Research Insights to its repository. It offers a refined market overview, classifications, features, applications, and end-users. It has been employed by using primary and secondary research methodologies. It also offers digital platforms for enhancing the functionality of the companies.

Track and trace solutions are concerned with the distribution and logistics of wide range of products, which facilitates to locate the present and previous location of the object of interest. The major technologies used to track the delivery of the products include radio-frequency identification (RFID) and barcodes. Recently, there is an increase in the product recall, which resulted into development of software, hardware, and consulting systems by the manufacturers of track and trace systems.

Top Key Players:

OPTEL Group, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Systech International Inc., TraceLink Inc., Antares Vision, SAP, Xyntek Inc., Adents International, SEA Vision Srl, Robert Bosch, Körber Medipak Systems AG, Siemens AG, Uhlmann Group, Jekson Vision, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Axway Inc., NJM Packaging, rfxcel Corporation, ACG Worldwide, Laetus GmbH, WIPOTEC-OCS, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Kevision Systems, Grant Soft, SL Control Ltd., and Arvato Bertelsmann

Increase in adoption of track and trace solutions by medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers to overcome the issue of drug counterfeit and structured regulatory framework & implementation of standards. Although these factors garner the growth of the market, high installation cost associated with serialization and aggregation solutions majorly hinder the market growth.

The Research Insights takes a closer look at different leading key players operating in the global regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. It offers informative data about global competition across the globe. Additionally, it offers the dynamics of businesses such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

