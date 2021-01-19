Touchless Affective Computing Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Affective computing is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human emotions. The technology is rapidly gaining momentum and is being used in several applications such as hands-free computing, internet banking, and virtual sales assistant. North America is witnessing the growth of several emerging players in the touchless affective computing market during the forecast period. The fourth industrial revolution further creates a positive outlook for the touchless affective computing industry in the future.

Global Touchless Affective Computing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Apple Inc.

2. Cognitec Systems GmbH

3. Elliptic Laboratories A/S

4. GestureTek

5. Google, Inc.

6. Intel Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. NVISO SA

9. PointGrab Inc.

10. Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV

The touchless affective computing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as related technological developments coupled with increasing adoption of wearable devices. Also, the rising need for socially intelligent artificial agents is likely to propel the market growth. However, high production costs may negatively influence the growth of the touchless affective computing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing government initiatives would open significant opportunities for the touchless affective computing market in the future.

