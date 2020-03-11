Total Hip Arthroplasty Market Size by Product (Primary, Partial, Revision Hip Arthroplasty Devices), by Material (Metal-on-Metal, Ceramic-on-Ceramic), by End User & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2026

Global “Total Hip Arthroplasty Market” attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the existing market situation and the developing growth dynamics. The report on Total Hip Arthroplasty Market also offers the market players as well as the new competitors a comprehensive view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Total hip arthroplasty or hip replacement surgery is surgery to replace a worn out or damaged hip joint. The surgeon replaces the old joint with an artificial joint (prosthesis). This surgery may be a choice after a hip fracture or for severe pain because of arthritis.

The global total hip arthroplasty market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in prevalence of arthritis and obesity, and government initiatives to provide care to ageing citizens, are the factors supporting the market growth globally. However, substantial cost of hip implant surgeries is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global total hip arthroplasty market is primarily segmented based on different product, material, end user, and regions. On the basis of product, the market is divided into primary hip arthroplasty devices, partial hip arthroplasty devices, revision hip arthroplasty devices, and hip resurfacing devices. Based on material, the market is divided into metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, and ceramic-on-ceramic. The end user covered in the study include hospitals, orthopedic clinics and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Johnson & Johnson

* Microport Scientific Corporation

* Zimmer Biomet

* Exactech Inc.

* OMNIlife Science Inc.

* DJO Global Inc.

* Smith & Nephew PLC

* Stryker Corporation

* B Braun Melsungen

* Biomet Holdings Inc.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Total Hip Arthroplasty equipment and other related technologies

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

* Primary Hip Arthroplasty Devices

* Partial Hip Arthroplasty Devices

* Revision Hip Arthroplasty Devices

* Hip Resurfacing Devices

On the basis of material, the market is split into:

* Metal-on-Metal

* Metal-on-Polyethylene

* Ceramic-on-Polyethylene

* Ceramic-on-Metal

* Ceramic-on-Ceramic

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

* Hospitals

* Orthopedic Clinics

* Other End User

Table of Contents:

Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Industry Market Research Report

1 Total Hip Arthroplasty Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Market, by Type

4 Total Hip Arthroplasty Market, by Application

5 Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Total Hip Arthroplasty Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Total Hip Arthroplasty Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

