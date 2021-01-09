Total Ankle Replacement Market 2020 Analysis by Top Leading Players Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Zimmer, Corin and Adam D. Perle

A total ankle replacement is an artificial joint that resurfaces both sides of the ankle joint in order to relieve pain caused by arthritis and maintain range of motion of the ankle. The ankle joint connects the leg to the foot and is made up of a cartilage covered surface at the end of the tibia (or shin) bone which joins with a cartilage covered surface on the talus (or ankle) bone. A total ankle will replace the cartilage on these two surfaces with a metal on polyethylene bearing surface that are firmly attached to the bone.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Total Ankle Replacement in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

No. Of Pages- 128

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Wright Medical Technology, Inc

Small Bone Innovations, Inc

Zimmer

Corin

Adam D. Perler

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Metal Material Product

Alloy Material Product

Resin Material Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Post-traumatic arthritis

