Tortilla Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies – GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory

Latest market study of The Insight Partners on “Global Tortilla Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Nature (Organic, Conventional); Source (Wheat, Corn); Product type (Tortilla chips, taco shells, Tostadas, Flour tortillas, Corn tortillas, others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Online, Others) and Geography”, The global tortilla market is accounted to US$ 37,865.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 59,444.8 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007757/

On the basis of product type, the tortilla market is categorized into tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. In 2018, the flour tortilla leads the global tortilla market. Flour tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos. They are used in various dishes such as fajitas, big burritos and chimichangas, and many others. The flour tortillas are easier and softer to roll and thus find wide applications in commercial kitchens and households. Flour tortillas are available in multiple flavors, tastes, types, etc. in the retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, food joints, etc. Growing use by households & commercial kitchens has driven the growth of this segment in recent years.

North America’s tortilla market was the largest market in 2018 with a share of 66.5%. With the increasing number of the working population, there is a huge requirement of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food items, which has increased the demand for tortillas in the US, Canada, and Mexico, which is further driving the growth of this market. Also, the consumer’s awareness of nutritious food is further propelling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and the rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for tortilla and tortilla products such as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, and corn tortillas. Apart from this, companies like GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., and La Tortilla Factory, among others have been implementing various strategies such as product launches and expansion which has helped to drive the tortilla market growth.

The market for a global tortilla is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global tortilla market are GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory Liven, S.A., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., Azteca Foods, Inc. among others.

The report segments the global tortilla market as follows:

Global Tortilla Market – By Nature

o Organic

o Conventional

Global Tortilla Market – By Source

o Wheat

o Corn

Global Tortilla Market – By Product Type

o Tortilla Chips

o Taco Shells

o Tostadas

o Flour Tortillas

o Corn Tortillas

Global Tortilla Market – By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Convenience stores

o Online

o Others

Global Tortilla Market – By Geography

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

– Australia

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Rest of MEA

o South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The reports cover key developments in the tortilla market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the tortilla market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Tortilla in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Tortilla market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the tortilla market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007757/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

1. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Tortilla Market

2. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Tortilla Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

4. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

5. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

6. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

7. Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/