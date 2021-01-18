Top Insights on Aquarium Lighting Market -Leading key players Involved: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Aquarium Lighting Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., CHUANGXING Electrical appliances Co.,Ltd., Mars Hydro Store, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, Tropical Marine Centre, Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc. Fluval, Giesemann Aquaristik GmbH, Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co.Ltd., Finnex Store, Aqua Medic GmbHand Zetlight among others.

Global Aquarium Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Traditional Aquarium Lighting, LED Aquarium Lighting, Others),

Application (Commercial Use, Home Use)

Unique structure of the report

Global aquarium lighting market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing demand for aquarium lighting equipment.

Aquarium light has been emerged as a lighting tool instead of sunshine in the past 5 years. As per the law of water plant growth, the light can meet the requirement of many water plants. This tool can provide the best lighting solution for aquarium fish view. Freshwater aquarium lighting can be provided by screw-in incandescent bulbs, fluorescent tubes and LED lamps.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand of Aquarium globally is propelling the demand for aquarium lighting Growth of persons keeping fish is driving the market



Less availability of raw materials is hindering the market growth

High cost as compared to other LED lights is hampering the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2018, ORPHEK AQUARIUM LED LIGHTING launched a new Orphek Atlantik V4 Compact Reef LED Lighting for Optimal Coral Growth and Color. It will help the company to increase its customer base

In August 2018, Marineland introduced Marineland Adjustable Lights that put lighting design directly in the hands of fishkeepers. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand for aquarium customization options

