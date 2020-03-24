Top Growth Opportunities Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

With reliable and impactful research methodologies, Top Growth Opportunities Market Research provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Top Growth Opportunities ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Top Growth Opportunities ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Top Growth Opportunities ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.

Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food in India provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Dairy & Soy Food markets in India through GlobalDatas detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

This report provides an overview of the Dairy & Soy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalDatas proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

GlobalDatas Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Dairy & Soy Food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the India market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for India, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

– Amongst the top ten high potential countries, the Indian Dairy & Soy Food sector ranked thirteenth on the GlobalData Opportunity Score and was valued at US$19,374.1 million in 2018.

– Supported by solid GDP growth and positive macroeconomic factors, the Indian Dairy & Soy Food sector is poised to witness value growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the 2018-2023 period.

– In 2018, although the Indian dairy & soy food sector is the third largest by value sales among the top ten potential countries, it ranked last in terms of per capita expenditure due to the large population base.

– The Indian dairy & soy food sector was dominated by the milk category, which accounted for highest value share of 89.4% in 2018.

