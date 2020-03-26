Top 5 Cross-Laminated Timber Manufacturers Worldwide IMARCGroup.com

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) refers to a modern and sustainable building material which is gaining traction across the globe. The growing demand for CLT can be accredited to the advantages offered by it over the conventional building materials like steel and concrete. CLT is environment-friendly, consumes low energy and assists in minimizing the on-site construction time as well as waste. Owing to the changing building regulations, the applications of CLT is expanding especially in the construction of high-rise buildings. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global cross-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 664 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2011-2018.

CLT was initially manufactured in the 1990s in Europe and has now spread to other parts of the globe. Given below is a list of the top 5 CLT manufacturers that are anticipated to dominate the market in 2019:

Stora Enso

Stora Enso was formed in the year 1998 when the Swedish mining and forestry products organization, Stora AB, merged with the Finnish forestry products firm, Enso Oyj. It is currently one of the leading global forest products groups which has around 26,000 employees in more than 35 countries. Its sales in 2015 were EUR 10.0 billion with an operational EBIT of EUR 915 million. Stora Enso derives nearly 75% of its revenues from countries in the European region and 15% of its revenues from the countries situated in Asia.

KLH Massivholz GmbH

KLH Massivholz GmbH was founded in 1999 and is based in Murau, Austria with a subsidiary in Sollentuna, Scandinavia. It is one of the biggest producers of large-sized cross-laminated timber products worldwide with more than 15,000 reference projects as well as annual production capacity of 125,000 m³. It provides ceiling, structural wall, and roofing elements, floors, timber boards, crosswise laminates, and cross-laminated timber panels. The company has an extensive distribution network across Europe and sells its products in the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic.

Binderholz

Binderholz is the leading European organization that produces solid wood panels and innovative construction solutions. It primarily deals with the industrial use and distribution of wood products. Some of the wood products provided by the company include glulam, timber, profiled timber, laminated timber, and single and multi-laminated solid wood panel. The company employs about 1,400 people with operations at five sites in Austria, two sites in Bavaria and two sites in Finland. Apart from Austria and Italy, the company is also actively operating in Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain.

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group

Initiated in 1850, the Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group is owned by the F. Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau Industrie Holding GmbH. The company has two major divisions which include processing and sawn timber. Moreover, it owns three sawmill plants in Leoben (Austria), Paskov (Czech Republic) and Efimovski (Russia), and timber processing plants in Gaishorn (Austria), Reuthe (Austria) and Richen (Germany). Additionally, the Company’s production programme includes laminated ceiling elements, glued-laminated timber, special components, concrete formwork technology and cross-laminated timber. The product portfolio of the company also comprises briquettes and pellets produced at different locations.

Hasslacher

Hasslacher is to a family enterprise, based in Sachsenburg (Austria), which was founded in 1901. The company owns eight manufacturing sites in Germany, Slovenia, Austria and Russia and is one of Europe’s largest and most prominent timber industry companies with a workforce of more than 1,200. It offers sawn, pellets, shuttering boards, cross and glue laminated, finger jointed structural, solid timber ceiling systems, laminated beams DUO/TRIO, and surfaced timber products. The firm also converts biomass into sustainable energy for drying wood and generating electricity, supplies energy to the local district heating network of Möllbrücke and Sachsenburg, and operates a small hydropower plant.

