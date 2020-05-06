Top 10 most-watched YouTube goals featuring Lionel Messi, David Beckham and other legends

While we all love to watch goals at the moment, there is nothing better than a nostalgic when considering the great teams and players.

Lionel Messi, not surprisingly, is one of the most popular player when fans looking for their favorite goals from the past.

Argentina has three of the 10 goals were the most watched on YouTube, according to Ticket Gum.

Wayne Rooney bicycle kick against Man City, Zinedine Zidane round against Bayer Leverkusen and crazy biycle kick Zlatan Ibrahimovic against England just a few of the most impressive attack of the past 20 years.

10. Sergio Aguero, Man City vs QPR (2012) – seen by 2.2 million

Minute 90 + 4 and Aguero became immortalized in Etihad’s one of the most dramatic moment in the history of the Premier League to win the title.

9. Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002) – 3.3m

The purpose round the magnificent shining light on the nature of Zizou, one elegant player largely consistent best performed on the big stage.

8. Wayne Rooney, Man United vs. Man City (2011) – 3.8

Blockbuster effort to trigger a fierce absolute chaos in the Manchester derby. Unforgettable.

7. Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (2015) – 4.8m

Poor Jerome Boateng, was never seen again after Messi dropped him to the grass in a sensational dribbling into the box, before fine, looping deceptive efforts in the world’s best goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden vs England (2012) – 7.5m

Spectacular Sweden enjoyed the chance to silence some of the biggest critics in England after several lean years of English clubs in the Champions League; imagination, athletic and neat techniques make this one of the most rewatchable goal of all time.

5. Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Getafe (2007) – 8.5m

Messi original purpose entirely justified comparison Diego Maradona because of similarities with his goal against England. No one could touch him then and very little could now be 13 years later.

4. Diego Maradona, Argentina vs England (1986) – 9.1m

If Maradona also scored more impressive in this game, he took more satisfaction than cleverness to deceive the onrushing Peter Shilton, who is still bitter to this day.

3. David Beckham, England v Greece (2001) – 15.1m

Beckham icon when you just know he’s going to do it, you can see him drink it all in before swiping the ball towards the corner. Epic.

2. Roberto Carlos, Brazil v France (1997) – 24.5 million

Free kick that revolutionized the art, not on the pitch was seen by quite a lot of skepticism again. Brave.

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2017) – 40m

How do you improve the already legendary reputation? Bring your eternal rivals to their knees with a stoppage-time winner who appears inevitable as soon as the ball was cut back into his path. Bernabeu will not rest easy until they see the back of the little genius.