Toluene Industry Is Booming Worldwide | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, BASF SE

The Business Research Company’s Toluene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The toluene market consists of sales of toluene and related services. It is used in aviation fuel and other high-octane fuels, dyestuffs and explosives. Toluene is also used as a solvent for gums and lacquers. Toluene is a colorless flammable liquid obtained from coal tar or petroleum.

The emerging demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry contributed to the growth of the toluene industry. Aromatics are petroleum-derived forms of hydrocarbons, composed primarily of carbon and hydrogen elements. Toluene is a common aromatic, used as chemical feedstocks, solvents, and fuel additives in the chemical industry. To cater to the growing demand, companies are investing in expanding their production capacity. For instance, in March 2019, Fortrec, a Singapore-based chemical company acquired aromatic solvents refinery in Ulsan, Korea. The plant has an annual capacity of 60,000 tons of aromatic solvents and will be expanded further to meet the increasing demand from customers. The growing demand for aromatics in end-use industries is growing and thereby driving the toluene market.

Toluene Market Segmentation

By Type:

Benzene and Xylene

Solvents

Gasoline Additives

TDI (Toluene diisocyanate)

Trinitrotoluene

Benzoic acid

Benzaldehyde

By Production Process:

Reformation Process

Pigs Process

Coke/Coal Process

Styrene Process

By End-User Industry:

Building And Construction Automotive Oil And Gas Consumer Appliances

The toluene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the toluene market in 2019.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Toluene Market Characteristics Toluene Market Size And Growth Toluene Market Segmentation Toluene Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Toluene Market China Toluene Market

……

Toluene Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Toluene Market Toluene Market Trends And Strategies Toluene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Toluene market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, BASF SE, Valero Energy, BP Chemicals and China National Petroleum.

