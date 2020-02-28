Tokenization Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Tokenization Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

Tokenization Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Tokenization industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Tokenization manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Tokenization market covering all important parameters.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tokenization market. Some of the key players profiled in the tokenization market include Gemalto NV, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, and CyberSource Corporation.

The tokenization market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Tokenization Market

By Component

Hardware

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional



By Solution

Payment Security

Customer Data Management

Compliance & Policy Management

Encryption

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use

BFSI

Retail & consumer Goods

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Hospitality & Transportation)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the tokenization market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



