Tobacco Packaging Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2020 to 2023 | Amcor Limited, Innova Films, China National Tobacco Corporation, Itc Limited

Tobacco Packaging Market Precise Outlook 2020-2023 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Tobacco Packaging Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The Global Tobacco Packaging Market was valued at USD 15.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 18.38 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.21%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers primary, as well as bulk packaging.

The growth of the tobacco packaging market, globally, can be attributed to the growing demand for cigarettes in Asia-Pacific, as a growing population characterizes the region, with a significant amount of young adults, and middle-aged people, consuming tobacco. Europe, on the other hand, is witnessing tough legislative environment, which is a tangible threat to the tobacco packaging market.

The prominent players in the Global Tobacco Packaging market are:

Amcor Limited, Innova Films, China National Tobacco Corporation, Itc Limited, Phillip Morris International, Inc., International Paper, Siegwark Druckfarben Ag & Co, Westrock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Siegwerk, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group, Japan Tobacco International Oracle Packaging

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Global, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Tobacco Packaging Market: Research Methodology

Inclination Towards Flexible Packaging

Tobacco packaging demands premium quality with flavor barrier properties, easy printing, and handling. To prevent tobacco from deterioration, aroma transmission, and bacteria by sustaining a microclimate is choice of the right quality of packaging is paramount. Tobacco flexible packaging is available in a variety of forms to cater for various packaging needs. Some examples of these forms include, shrink sleeves, stand-up pouches, and three sided seal bags. By far and away the most significant is the flip top pack. This kind of packaging protects the cigarettes from damage and is most popular in western markets. The next most significant is soft pack, which is essentially a pack of paper construction, which offers minimal to the cigarette, but is less expensive to produce.

Laminate structures of compostable films are used to produce pouches widely used by the Roll Your Own (RYO) tobacco. For primary packaging laminating materials, including bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), PE, PVDC lacquer, metalized films, polyester & nylon are employed. Flexible packaging has witnessed an increased adoption, owing to the flexibility in production, improved barrier properties, and cost effectiveness in nature.

Notable Developments in the Market

-January 2018 – Amcor had pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable, or reusable by 2025. And, also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials, and driving consistently more recycling of packaging around the world. This commitment is aimed at establishing the company, as a leader in recyclable packaging

-September 2017 – Japan Tobacco Group completed the acquisition of assets related to the tobacco business of Mighty Corporation. The acquisition is in line with JT Groups geographic expansion for sustainable growth. Further, it provides a nationwide distribution network in the Philippines, and strengthens the companys brand portfolio, as well as its local brands.

Furthermore, Global Tobacco Packaging Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Tobacco Packaging Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Tobacco Packaging Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Tobacco Packaging Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– Global Tobacco Packaging Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– Global Tobacco Packaging Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

