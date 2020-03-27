Tobacco Market 2019, Industry Overview, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global tobacco market reached a volume of more than 8 Million Tons in 2018. The market is projected to reach a volume of more than 9 Million Tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2024. Tobacco refers to a stimulant that triggers complex biochemical and neurotransmitter disruptions. It is prepared by curing the leaves of the tobacco plant, belonging to the Solanaceae family, through the process of drying and fermentation. It contains a colorless volatile alkaloid, also known as nicotine, which acts a depressant and is associated with elevating heart rate, constricting peripheral blood vessels, irritating lung tissue, increasing blood pressure, and affecting brain functions. While chewing tobacco is one of the popular forms of tobacco consumption, it is also consumed as snus, snuff, cigars, shisha, cigarillos and cigarettes.

Global Tobacco Market Trends:

An increase in the number of smokers on the global level, owing to factors such as hectic lifestyles, inflating income levels, and early exposure to tobacco products, is providing thrust to the market growth. Moreover, a strong distribution network of tobacco companies, particularly in countries like China and India, is contributing to the sales of their products. In addition to this, manufacturers are conducting surveys to assess the requirements of their consumer-base to launch modified and targeted products. For instance, they have introduced long, skinny and lightweight cigarette variants aimed solely at the female consumers. Furthermore, the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities to develop low-risk tobacco products, owing to rising health awareness among consumers. However, the popularity of e-cigarettes among the millennials along with governments’ initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle habits is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Key Insights of the Global Tobacco Market:

Breakup by Type:

1. Cigarettes

2. Roll Your Own

3. Cigars

4. Cigarillos

5. Smokeless Tobacco

6. Others

Performance of Key Regions:

1. China

2. India

3. Brazil

4. United States

5. EU 15

6. Others

