Tissue Processing System Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period

Persistence Market Research has come up with a fact based analytical research study describing various aspects of the tissue processing systems market across the globe. The analysis on tissue processing systems has been systematically drafted in a new research publication titled “Tissue Processing Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”.
Regions Covered In Report
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.
- Slee medical GmbH
- Milestone Srl
- General Data Company Inc.
- Agar Scientific Ltd.
- MEDITE GmbH
- Bio-Optica Milano SpA
- Jokoh Co. Ltd.
- Others.
Along with this, an elaborate competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 is also presented with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global tissue processing systems market.
Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Key Companies
The research report on the global tissue processing systems market includes an in-depth analysis of the key companies participating in the tissue processing systems across the world.
Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Segmentation Assessment
The global tissue processing systems market is segmented by product type, by technology, by end user, by modality and by region.
- By region, North America is the largest region and reflects high market attractiveness. The tissue processing systems market in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a higher rate to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of assessment
- By product type, rapid high volume tissue processors is the fastest growing segment and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 7.0% during the period of forecast. The small volume tissue processors segment is the largest segment with a high market share
- By modality, stand-alone segment is expected to exhibit high lucrativeness in terms of both market value and growth rate in the coming years. This segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast
- By technology, vacuum tissue processor segment is expected to dominate the global market during the assessment period and is estimated to reach a value little under US$ 320 Mn by 2025 end
- By end use, diagnostic laboratories have shown higher inclination in the usage of tissue processing systems. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to reach a market value of around US$ 225 Mn by the end of the assessment year
Global Tissue Processing Systems Market: Forecast Highlights
The research report reflects future market projections of the global tissue processing systems market. The global market for tissue processing systems is expected to reach a value of around US$ 440 Mn by 2025 end from a value of US$ 283.5 Mn in 2017. The global market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.