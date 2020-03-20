Tire derived Fuel Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2027

The global Tire derived Fuel market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Tire derived Fuel market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Tire derived Fuel market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Tire derived Fuel market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

