Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

market taxonomy that underlines factors influencing the growth of the global timber harvesting equipment market. The analysts have provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. Decline or increase in prices over the forecast period is based on historic market trends; any decline or increase in prices over the forecast period is kept linear across countries. The general market scenario is assumed for timber harvesting equipment sales and driving factors are assumed to develop the market forecast. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services to the global timber harvesting equipment market. The report consists of company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion in regions.

Product type and type wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values of timber harvesting equipment. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, trees production, construction equipment industry growth and lumber industry growth have been considered. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each category, while top-down approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. All volume data for market size of timber harvesting equipment are in absolute units. Sources such as industry association publications, annual reports and publications of various companies and presentations by timber harvesting equipment manufacturers have been studied while drafting this report. The report focuses on information about pricing analysis, interview of market participants and the list of major construction projects across the assessed regions. Supply chain analysis of the global timber harvesting equipment market is another feature that has been included in this report.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Chainsaws

Harvesters Wheeled Type Tracked Type

Feller Bunchers Wheeled Type Tracked Type

Forwarders

Skidders

By Harvesting Mode

Full Tree

Cut-To-Length

Tree Length

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

Average price of timber harvesting equipment is inferred across all the five assessed regions. Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The market value of the global timber harvesting equipment market is thus calculated from the data derived from the average selling price and market volume. For the eight year forecast of the global timber harvesting equipment market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global timber harvesting equipment market.

Objectives of the Timber Harvesting Equipment Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Timber Harvesting Equipment market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Timber Harvesting Equipment market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Timber Harvesting Equipment market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Timber Harvesting Equipment market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Timber Harvesting Equipment market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Timber Harvesting Equipment market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

