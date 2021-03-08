Tile Backer Board Market :  James Hardie Building Products, USG, Johns Manville, Schluter Systems, National Gypsum Company and Cembrit Holding A/S, Georgia-Pacific LLC, CertainTeed Corporation

Tile Backer Board Market research report is a comprehensive study in the global market it tells about what the present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry in the forecast period of 2018-2023. This Tile Backer Board market study also analyzes the historic data, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis.

Suitable for: Wood Or Concrete Floors, Wet rooms, Underfloor heating, Ceramic, Porcelain, Stone or Mosaic Tiles Tile backer boards are well suited to underfloor and under tile heating applications for Installation below underfloor heating systems on an existing un-insulated concrete or timber sub-floor will greatly reduce heat up time and running costs.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Tile Backer Board Market Are:

James Hardie Building Products

wedi GmbH

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Johns Manville

USG

Cembrit Holding A/S

Cembrit Danmark A/S

CertainTeed Corporation

National Gypsum Company

Schluter Systems

Multi-Panels

Tortuga

Tile Backer Boards are ideal for two main purposes:

As an excellent waterproofing surface to fix either wall or floor tiles.

As an excellent heat insulation for underfloor heating systems.

Tile backer boards are also suitable for waterproofing wet rooms and showrooms and will protect the floor from absorbing water. When installing onto concrete sub floor we recommend using flexible tile adhesive, when installing onto wooden floors we recommend using tile adhesive and/or screws and washers. All boards are 1200 x 600 x 6mm or 10mm.

Tile backer boards are waterproof and dimensionally stable substrate to tile to Ideal for wet rooms Easy to carry – and light weight unlike large sheets of plywood. Excellent sound insulation: impact sound is greatly reduced Cuts with a knife. No need for a jigsaw.

Will accept even the heaviest wall tiles, unlike plasterboard.

Market Segment by Type, covers

1/4” Board

3/8” Board

1/2” Board

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Floors

Walls

Ceilings

Others

This report focuses on the Tile Backer Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales Construction. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Tile Backer Board Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Tile Backer Board Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Tile Backer Board by Countries

6 Europe Tile Backer Board by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Tile Backer Board by Countries

8 South America Tile Backer Board by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Tile Backer Board by Countries

10 Global Tile Backer Board Market Segment by Type

11 Global Tile Backer Board Market Segment by Application

12 Tile Backer Board Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

