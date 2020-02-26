Thyroid Function Test Market 2020-Global Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Development Status, Analysis by Regions and Top Companies-Abbott, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La RocheLtd, bioM�rieuxSA, Qualigen, Autobio

Global Thyroid Function Test Market rising at a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing sedentary lifestyle such as alcohol consumption.

The Thyroid Function Test Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Thyroid Function Test industry.

According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), in the year 2017, more than 20 million Americans suffered thyroid disorder, in which up to 60 percent of people who were suffering from thyroid diseases are unware of their condition.

The Major Top Key Players associated with the Thyroid Function Test Market are McKesson Corporation; ComForCare Health Care Holdings, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Thornberry Ltd.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Allscripts; Hearst Communications Inc.; Develus Systems Inc.; Netsmart Technologies

o Increasing incidence of thyroid disorders is acting as a driver for the growth of the market

o Growing awareness about thyroid disorders may boost the market growth

o Rising geriatric population is driving the market in the forecast period

o Government funding in thyroid market can also propel the market for a long run

Market Restraints

o Unfavorable healthcare reforms in U.S., is acting as a restraint for the market growth

o Asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders leads to huge undiagnosed population which is hampering the market in the forecast period

