Thyroid Cancer Testing Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2017 – 2025

Thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when abnormal cell begin to grow in thyroid gland, responsible for the excretion of thyroid hormones. This gland is located in front of neck. Thyroid cancer is very uncommon type of cancer. In order to accurately diagnose and treat thyroid cancer, healthcare professional usually review the complete medical history of patient, which may have information about the family member who may have had thyroid cancer. The doctors perform physical examination and then further conduct various test to diagnose the cancer. Most of the time thyroid cancer is diagnosed in early stage and can be treated easily. But this cancer might come back even many years after treatment. According to Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result Program of Nation Cancer Institute survival rate of thyroid cancer patients after 5 years of first diagnosis is 98.2%.

Thyroid Cancer Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Thyroid cancer testing market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence and reoccurring nature of thyroid cancer. Innovation and advancement in the testing technology that ensure accurate diagnosis of thyroid cancer is also expected to boost the growth in the thyroid cancer testing market. Increasing awareness among people and reimbursement policies are also expected to fuel the thyroid cancer testing market.

Thyroid Cancer Testing Market: Segmentation

The global thyroid cancer testing market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis test, end user and region.

On the basis of diagnosis test thyroid cancer testing market can be segmented into:

Imaging Tests Ultrasound Radioiodine Scan Computed Tomography Scan MRI Scan PET Scan

Blood Tests

Biopsy

Other Tests

On the basis of end use the global thyroid cancer testing market can be segmented into:

Hospital Associated Labs

Independent Diagnostic Labs

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Thyroid Cancer Testing Market: Overview

The global thyroid cancer testing is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer, technological advancements are expected to boost the market of thyroid cancer testing. Imaging tests market is expected to dominate the thyroid cancer testing market over the forecast period as these tests are mandatory to confirm the thyroid cancer. Biopsy testing is also expected to show growth over the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging segment is expected to dominate the end user segment in the global thyroid cancer testing market over the forecast period owning to high efficiency of imaging tests and technological advancement in the imaging technology that is expected to detect the thyroid cancer in the early stage of development. Hospitals associated labs segment is expected to be fastest growing segment of the thyroid cancer testing market.

Thyroid Cancer Testing Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global vaccine adjuvants market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global thyroid cancer testing market and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period. Reimbursement policies, technological advancement and better healthcare infrastructure in North America is driving the market. Europe thyroid cancer testing market is second most attractive market for the thyroid cancer testing. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for the thyroid cancer testing owning to large patient pool, advancement in healthcare infrastructure and focus of the government on curbing the various types of cancer.

Thyroid Cancer Testing Market: Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens AG

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Companies are adopting the merger and acquisition strategy to expand their presence in new markets and to acquire new technologies.

