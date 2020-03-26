Thyroid Cancer Drugs Industry By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Organizations, Others) Analysis, Emerging Trends And 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The thyroid cancer drugs industry consists of sales of drugs that are used to treat thyroid cancer. The thyroid tissue is made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells in which cancer develops. The types of thyroid cancer include follicular, papillary, medullary, anaplastic and thyroid lymphoma.

Increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women is driving the thyroid cancer drugs market. According to the American Cancer Society, women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men. Thyroid cancer is rising at a fast pace and it is estimated that 52,070 new cases of thyroid cancer will be found in the USA in 2019 and an estimated 2,170 deaths will occur because of the disease. The increase in thyroid cancer can be attributed to exposure to radiation, family history of goiter and some hereditary syndromes.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Type:

Ipilimumab

Cabozantinib-S-Malate

Caprelsa (Vandetanib)

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Lenvatinib Mesylate

Nivolumab

Vandetanib

Others

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market By End User:

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market, By Type:

Radioiodine Ablation

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (THS) Suppression

Chemotherapy

Targeted Multikinase Therapy

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market China Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market

……

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market are

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation

Bristol Myers co.

Teva parenteral medicines Inc.

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

