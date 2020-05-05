Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Demand, Production and Company Overview to 2024 | Corning Incorporated, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Kiso Micro Co. ltd

This report on the global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Research Report 2020 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market is valued at 22 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 75 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 35.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Players:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (ETR:LPK), Kiso Micro Co. ltd, Tecnisco ltd, Samtec, NSG Group, Microplex, Allvia, Plan Optik, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV wafer.

Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Segment by Type covers:

300 mm

200 mm

Below150 mm

300 mm Occupy the largest market share segmentation reached 64% and the fastest growth.

Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Segmented by Applications:

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

The largest segment is 56%; Biotechnology/Medical is the fastest growing.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

