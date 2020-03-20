Thoracic Surgery Devices Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; KLS Martin Group; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medtronic; OmniGuide Holdings

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Thoracic Surgery Devices Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Thoracic Surgery Devices business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; KLS Martin Group; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Medtronic; OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.; biolitec AG; Intuitive Surgical; Scanlan International; Getinge AB among others.

Global thoracic surgery devices market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.33% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption for minimally invasive surgeries.

Market Definition: Global Thoracic Surgery Devices Market

Thoracic surgery devices are the medical instruments, components and devices designed for operating/treating the ailments of patient in relation to their chest. These surgical procedures deal with treatment of organs such as heart, lungs, and esophagus. Various surgical procedures included in thoracic surgery involve heart transplant, removal of parts affected due to cancer, coronary artery bypass, lung transplant and various others.

Market Drivers

Enhancement of innovations and adoption of advanced technologies for surgical methods and devices is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of video-assisted surgical systems along with energy-based devices is expected to boost the growth of the market

High volume of facilities established for easier usage and implantation of cardiac rhythm management devices is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing volume of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases along with lung disorders acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Complications prevalent with thoracic surgeries such as hemorrhage, wound infection, pneumonia, respiratory failure and others is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the complications arising through video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) amid lack of skilled professionals also restricts the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Thoracic Surgery Devices Market

By Product

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) & Cardiac Assist

Heart Valve Repair & Replacement

Heart Defect Closure

Cardiopulmonary Devices

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

