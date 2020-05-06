This disturbingly realistic deepfake puts Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in a Star Trek episode

A new deepfake put Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an episode of the original Star Trek pilot, “The Cage” – and I kind of love it. In particular AI-powered face of this exchange, Bezos plays alien Talosian with a large bald head, while Musk played Captain Christopher Pike (who was the captain of the USS Enterprise before James T. Kirk).

Here is a very short version of what happened in this scene, if you are wondering: in this episode, aliens Talosian capture Pike to enslave him and use him to breed a man that will be used to rebuild communities devastated. Pike tried to escape the entire episode, and finally, the Talosians decided that human resistance to captivity will not make them suitable for the plan.

Conversation a bit difficult to follow, and it may be because the clip from the episode are sewn together to make it look like it was just a stranger Talosian and Captain Pike had a conversation. In the actual episode, there are a number of other characters are very important for this deepfake conversation does not show.

But although the scene is confusing, I think deepfake is scarily impressive, especially Bezos seems as alien Talosian troubling. This “sign” Star Trek’s second cameo Amazon CEO: she appeared on Star Trek Beyond 2016, as well as big-headed aliens.