Third Party Logistics Market Global Insights, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

The Third Party Logistics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

In 2018, the global Third Party Logistics market size was 67700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 106300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services. Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

Top Leading Companies of Global Third Party Logistics Market are AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and others.

February 7, 2020: FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is taking steps to increase the efficiency and lower the cost of residential deliveries as e-commerce continues to grow at an explosive rate. Beginning in March, FedEx Express will contract with FedEx Ground for the transport and delivery of select day-definite, residential Express shipments.

Regional Outlook of Third Party Logistics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

On The Basis Of Product, The Third Party Logistics Market Is Primarily Split Into

DCC

DTM

ITM

Logistics Software

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics – We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.

