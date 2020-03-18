Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Great Opportunitis Available For The Venders 2018-2025|key players like DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker

Third-party logistics (3PL) in company’s supply chain management is a third-party business used by manufacturers to provide fulfilment services and distribute company’s products. These services consists of warehousing, integrated operations, and transportation services, which can be scaled according to the customer needs and market conditions. Logistics service providers are responsible for the delivery of goods from manufacturers to consumers.

Ongoing advancements in 3PL market due to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the supply chain. The competitive advantages of 3PL service over conventional logistics department has been described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report. Furthermore, key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning have been discussed under the scope of the report.

Some of the key players of Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market:

DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, and BNSF Railway Company.

The global 3PL market is segmented into mode of transport, service type, and region. Based on mode of transport, the market is classified into railways, roadways, waterways and airways. By service type, it is fragmented into dedicated contract carriage, domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing & distribution, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

