Thin Film Drugs Market Segmented by Substrate, Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraints to 2027

Thin film drugs are relatively new form of drugs that includes encapsulation of tablets or capsules with thin polymer coating. These drugs rapidly dissolves when placed in the buccal cavity resulting in fast systemic circulation. Major pharmaceutical companies are switching their traditional tablets to drugs with fast dissolving oral thin films. These drugs eliminates the problems of swallowing among geriatric and pediatric patients.

The thin film drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to lower manufacturing costs of these drugs, increasing adoption of thin film drugs and various advantages offered by the dosage forms. In addition, the efforts towards improving therapeutic outputs of the drugs is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key thin film drugs market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Pfizer, Inc.

ZIM Laboratories Limited

Novartis AG

Wolters Kluwer

Solvay

Allergan plc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

IntelGenx Corp.

Indivior plc

MonoSol Rx

The “Global Thin Film Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thin film drugs market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, disease indication and geography. The global thin film drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thin film drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Thin Film Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drug Type (Oral Thin Film, Transdermal Thin Film, Others); Disease Indication (Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, Nausea and Vomiting, Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

