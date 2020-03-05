Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market SWOT Analysis by Futuristic Trends | Basf Polyurethanes Gmbh, Covestro  Bayer Material Science, Coim, Dow Polyurethane

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. In 2017, in terms of volume, Asia-Pacific dominated the TPU market, holding a share of more than 60%, owing to the rising demand for automobiles and construction of buildings in the region.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Report are:

Api S.P.A., Argotec, American Polyfilm Inc, Austin Novel Materials, Bailey-Parks Urethane Inc., Basf Polyurethanes Gmbh, Covestro Bayer Material Science, Coim, Dow Polyurethane, Ding-Zing Chemical Products Co., Ltd., Hexpol Rubber Compounding, Huafon Group, Huntsman Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lubrizol Corp., Miracll Chemicals Ltd, Polyone Corporation, Sumei Chemical Co. Ltd, Walton Plastics, Inc, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Market Key Trends

Rising Demand from Medical Industry

TPU belongs to a class of thermoplastic elastomers that are long-chain linear polymers, which allow the polyurethane to be melted to form parts and then the parts are solidified. The usage of TPU in medical applications is consistently increasing, owing to its high-performance characteristics, resistance to chemicals and oils, improved mechanical properties, and enhanced durability. Melt-processable polyurethanes are used to make catheters, such as central-venous access catheters, over-the-needle IV catheters and multi-lumen catheters. They are also used in wound dressing, owing to their versatile nature. TPU wound-dressing films are used to cover the wound and restrict the entry of bacteria and fluids, but allow moisture to permeate. Owing to improved biocompatibility, hydrolytic stability, biostability, abrasion resistance, elasticity, high rigidity and strength, chemical resistance, and excellent mechanical properties, TPU is used in numerous other healthcare and medical applications.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017: Covestro to expand its TPU production facility in North America by 25% and is likely to come into operation by second quarter of 2018

Major Players: Covestro, Lubrizol, Huntsman Corp., BASF, Hexpol, and Huntsman, among others

The key insights of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

