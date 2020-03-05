Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications | BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol

“

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical . Conceptual analysis of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market:

Key players:

BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical

By the product type:

Aromatic TPU

Aliphatic TPU

By the end users/application:

TPU Pipe

TPU Film

Shoes

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aromatic TPU

1.2.3 Aliphatic TPU

1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 TPU Pipe

1.3.3 TPU Film

1.3.4 Shoes

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Huntsman

7.2.1 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lubrizol

7.3.1 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wanhua

7.4.1 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Covestro

7.5.1 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huafeng

7.6.1 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

7.7.1 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sumei Chemical

7.8.1 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

8.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

”