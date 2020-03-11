Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Market Demand and Growth Opportunities 2020- A. Schulman, Inc., Apar Industries, Ltd., Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF, LANXESS, Chevron Philips Chemicals Co., Ltd

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market, with a share of around 47% of the global market share in 2017.

Market By Top Companies:

Schulman, Inc., Apar Industries, Ltd., Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF, LANXESS, Chevron Philips Chemicals Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Dynasol LLC., DowDupont, Elastron Kimya San. Tic. A._, Eni Versalis, Evonik Industries AG, Exxonmobil Chemical Company Inc., Hexpol Rubber Compounding, Huntsman Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Kuraray, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chemicals, Lubrizol Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Polymaxtpe, Polyone Corporation, SABIC, Sibur Holding, Sinopec, Teknor Apex, Total Petrochemicals, TSRC Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Zeon Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Industry Research Coverage

Extensive Demand from the Automobile Industry

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are high-performance materials, whose application in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing. TPE serve the automotive industry in myriad of applications, some of which include manufacturing of high-quality automotive instrument panels, wheel covers, dashboard components, pillar trim, door liners and handles, seat backs, and seat belt components, among others. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of automobiles has increased from 91 million units in 2015 to almost 95 million units in 2016, and the surge is expected to continue though the forecast period too. Increasing automotive production, coupled with the growing usage of TPE in the automotive industry is expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

In 2017, automotive and transportation application segment dominated the global market with a market share of 41%.

Competitive Landscape

-January 2018: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation started production of styrenic thermoplastic elastomer at Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers (Thailand) Co., Ltd., its subsidiary in Thailand

-January 2018: Polymax Thermoplastic Elastomers L.L.C., a manufacturer and custom compounder of thermoplastic elastomers, is planning to increase the size of its production operation by adding about 8 million pounds of annual capacity

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) (2020-2024)

─Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2024)

─Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Market Analysis by Application

─Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Market Forecast (2020-2024)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

