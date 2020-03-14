Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2029

In 2018, the market size of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermoplastic Elastomers .
This report studies the global market size of Thermoplastic Elastomers , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Thermoplastic Elastomers history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Thermoplastic Elastomers market, the following companies are covered:
competitive landscape, future outlook, etc. It also helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings, and further develops the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. The primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies
The study includes extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global TPEs market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Sinopec, Bayer, BASF, Kraton, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LCY Chemical, Dynasol, Nippon, Yantai Wanhua, TSRC, LG Chemicals, Dushanzi and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of thermoplastic elastomers.
The report analyzes the demand for each product type (SBCs, TPOs, TPUs, TPVs, COPEs & other) of TPEs on the basis of their application and geographies from 2010 to 2018 both in terms of volumes and revenues. The report includes in depth analysis for each segment of the report which would help in making effective decisions. The report segments the global thermoplastic elastomers market as:
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Product Type:
- Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs)
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs)
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)
- Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs)
- Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs)
- Other Thermoplastic Elastomers (including Thermoplastic Polayamide)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Product Type:
- Styrene Butadiene Styrene
- Styrene Isoprene Styrene
- Hydrogenated SBCs (including SEBS, SEPS, SEEPS)
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Application:
- Paving and Roofing
- Footwear
- Advanced Materials (compounding, personal care & polymer systems)
- Adhesives, Sealants and Coatings
- Other
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Other (including medical, construction, packaging etc)
Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics & Appliances
- Hose & Tubing
- Footwear
- Wire & Cable
- Others (industrial insulation, CASE etc)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Fluid Handling
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Other (including construction, appliances, tools)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPVs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial
- Medical
- Other (including construction & personal care)
Copolyester Elastomers (COPEs) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Thermoplastic Elastomers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermoplastic Elastomers , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermoplastic Elastomers in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Thermoplastic Elastomers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Thermoplastic Elastomers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Thermoplastic Elastomers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermoplastic Elastomers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.