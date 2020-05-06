Thermal Spray Market 2020 Analysis by Latest Trends, Increasing Demand, Key Companies, Sales Channel, Recent Developments, Growth Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2025

Global Thermal Spray market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Thermal spraying is an engineering procedure of coating consisting of the creation of substrates in semi-molten and molten state. Thermal spray gives a thick coating covering a large surface area and has faster deposition rate as compared to other coatings. Thermal spray are used as a protective coating and for decorating of ceramics, metals, intermetallic, polymers and many others.

Global thermal spray market is growing due to increased demand from industries like automobiles, aerospace, oil and gas, steel, printing, and medical. However, the market has certain hurdles like the development of hard trivalent chrome coating, user trust factor regarding reliability of process and to maintain consistency in developing countries.

The aerospace segment is expected to lead the global thermal spray market size. It contributes the largest segment owing to long durability of important and vital components of aircraft. This is supported due to the increased number of flights and travel passengers. The increased demand for air travel is due to rising per capita income and growing spending power of people.

Recent thermal spray market analysis indicate that market is growing in the Healthcare sector. With the help of thermal spray the coatings in implants are proper hydroxyapatite (HA) which is used in many important biomedical applications. The healthcare segment contributes the maximum growth in global thermal spray market and is expected to keep growing over the forecast period. This is majorly due to use of thermal sprays in orthopedic implants, apparatuses and medical instruments and others.

The popular technologies used in thermal spray are flame spray, cold spray, plasma spray, HVOF and electric spray and so on. The plasma spray is fastest growing and the flame spray technology dominates the market. Flame spray is widely used owing to its resistance to wear and impact features, in machinery, aerospace and infrastructure industries.

The ceramics segment is expected to contribute maximum growth in the global thermal spray market size. This is owing to increased market requirement for better ceramic coatings in healthcare, aerospace, oil and gas, defense and many others. The second largest segment is metals and is expected to grow due to its usage in coatings.

The global thermal spray market segmentation is done as application, product, and technology. Based on product type it is segmented as metals, ceramics, carbides, polymers, abradable, intermetallic and others. Based on technology it is divided as flame spray, cold spray, electric arc spray, HVOF, plasma spray, and others. Based on application, the market is divided as industrial gas turbine, pulp & paper aerospace, automotive, medical, oil and gas, printing, steel, and others. Segmentation on the basis of region is done as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Mexico and Argentina and Middle East and Africa.

The key players in global thermal spray market size are Flame Spray Coating Company, General Magnaplate Corporation, A & A Thermal Spray Coatings, Plasma-Tec, Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Oerlikon Metco, Switzerland, Surface Technology Inc and many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of global thermal spray market size are,

Technologies of Thermal Spray:

Flame spray

Cold spray

Plasma spray

HVOF

Electric spray

By Product type:

Metals

Ceramics

Carbides

Polymers

Abradable

Intermetallic

By Application:

Industrial gas turbine

Pulp and paper

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Oil and gas

Printing

Steel

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America, Mexico and Argentina and

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘global thermal spray market size’:

Future prospects and current trends of the global thermal spray market size by the end of forecast period. (2019 – 2025).

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

