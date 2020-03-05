Thermal Spray Coatings Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Thermal Spray Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Thermal Spray Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Thermal Spray Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc (US), BodyCote (UK), Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), Surface Technology (UK), H.C Starck GmbH (Germany), F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (US), Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Metallisation Limited (UK), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (US), C&M Technologies GmbH (Germany), AMETEK Inc. (US), Flame Spray SpA (Italy), BryCoat Inc. (US), and Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (tst) (US), among others.

Market Overview:

The markets growth is primarily driven by the extensive usage of thermal spray coatings in the aerospace sector, primarily for components, such as jet engine components, landing gear, and turbine blades, along with the increasing usage of components, such as cylinders, engine parts, transmission components, and suspension systems (to enhance their thermal efficiency, coefficient of friction, sliding wear and corrosion resistance power, and the longevity of the components) in the automotive industry.

– The increasing applications in the oil and gas industry, advancements in spraying technology, and recycling of thermal spray processing materials are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the manufacturers in the market studied.

– The aerospace segment accounted for the largest share, contributing 35% in terms of revenue.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

– In the aerospace sector, thermal spray coatings are extensively used as protective coatings to protect aircraft components and repair the old ones. The usage of thermal spray coatings for aircraft gas turbines provides various advantages, such as better corrosion resistance, resistance from contaminants, improved thermal efficiency, reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOX), actuation systems, and to provide high thermal resistance and increased component life.

– Thermal sprays are largely employed for several purposes in jet engine components, such as crank shafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, etc. In addition to these, they are also applied in the coating of landing gears (bearings and axles inside the landing gear), to withstand the forces during landing and take-off.

– The aerospace industry is growing at a steady rate with the global aircraft fleet expected to grow by 3.5% (as shown in the following graph) and the air traffic growth to be around 4.7% between 2016-2036, according to the estimates by Boeing.

Recent Developments

In June 2018, H.C. Starck launched molybdenum thermal spray powders, which are spherical in shape and are designed for maximum flowability. These thermal spray powders are technologically advanced and are used for coating large areas to small metal components that are prone to corrosion, erosion, and wear.

In February 2018, PG Technologies, Pte Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. and GE Aviation, increased its capacity to cater to the growing demand for thermal spray coatings from the aviation industry in Singapore.

In December 2017 Praxair and GE Aviation together opens up a New Advanced Jet Engine Coatings Facility in Ellisville, Mississippi which specializes in advanced coatings that enable jet engines to withstand higher temperatures and stresses.

In May 2017, Oerlikon signs agreement to acquire the assets of DiaPac LLC, it is an internationally recognized leader in providing high-performance powered metals, wear resistant surface coatings and cemented carbides for use in oil & gas, mining, construction, agricultural and manufacturing operations.

May 2016, Oerlikon Metco launched UniCoatPro, which is a new thermal spray system platform. It is a touchscreen that helps users in learning, maintaining coating consistency, and enhancing quality control for thermal spray applications.

The Thermal Spray Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Thermal Spray Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Ceramic, Metals & Alloys, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market is Segmented into

Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Electronics, Agricultural Machinery, Others

Regions Are covered By Thermal Spray Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Thermal Spray Coatings Market

-Changing Thermal Spray Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Thermal Spray Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Thermal Spray Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

