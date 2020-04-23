Thermal Printing Market (2020 – 2025) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends- Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Toshiba

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Thermal Printing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Thermal Printing investments from 2020 till 2025.

The thermal printing market was valued at USD 40.56 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The growing demand for thermal barcode printers in the supply chain activity is increasing effectively. Various players are improving the technology to focus through designed with supply-chain-ready functionality for printing barcode labels, tags or receipts for virtually any application in the warehouse, transportation & logistics supply chain. For instance, in May 2019, Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile and desktop printers, announces the launch of its new TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printer Series. This newly unveiled product series is engineered to help the small-to-midsize business or warehouse to meet new standards of speed driven by omnichannel commerce and the striking demand for efficiency in shipping and product delivery.

Thermal printing is a digital process used in producing printed images by particularly heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper. Thermal printers are extensively used in small, medium, and large businesses mainly through barcode, label printer under various industries such as retail, healthcare, supply chain, etc to label and, subsequently, track the products to be shipped.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bioxolon, Brother International Corporation, Star Micronics Co., Ltd, Toshiba Tec Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, Avery Dennison Corporation, Xiamen Rongta Technology Co., Ltd, Axiohm

Market Scenario

Retail Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– With increasing retail stores globally, barcoding technology is becoming an essential component of a lean, agile retail business. Keeping goods moving and monitoring them on their path simultaneously is a struggle for many businesses. In addition to standard printers for receipts and invoices, by adding a barcode creator to the mix, owners can create labels needed to organize inventory and files, ship items and more. Making barcodes from durable, fade-resistant, heat-sensitive label stock ensures that the efforts at the organization wont be destroyed over time.

– Many players are showcasing new technology for enhancing intelligent printing solutions for the evolving payment. For instance, in Nov 2019, BIXOLON announced that they will be showcasing the SRP-Q300 3-inch (80mm) Direct Thermal cube desktop printer series which offers flexible mPOS printing at competitive pricing. This thermal transfer printer is ideal for inventory management and retail labeling.

– Chinas economy appears to be stabilizing gradually, uplifted by rising industrial production and higher foreign currency reserves. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, Chinese retail sales were up by 9% in 2018 versus a year earlier, roughly in line with that reported in the past year. However, due to the increase in retail chain stores, the usage of thermal printing is increasing.

– Also, various players are improving label technology to improve the shopping experience. For instance in Sep 2019, Avery Dennison officially launched its first I.Lab Intelligent Label Solutions innovation space in China at its plant facility in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province that will provide live demonstrations to help converters explore the opportunities surrounding smart labels. Chinas New Retail revolution is designed to provide consumers with a seamless, fast, and convenient shopping experience.

Competitive Landscape

– Oct 2019 – Printronix Auto ID, Inc. introduced T800, a high-performance thermal desktop printer, which offers enterprise-level productivity, dependable performance, and a suite of versatile features such as RFID, and Wi-Fi with advanced security protocols.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Thermal Printing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

