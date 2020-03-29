Thermal Printer Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2026

Thermal Printer Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Thermal Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thermal Printer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Thermal Printer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

some of the key players participating in the global thermal printer market landscape. This part of the report covers the strategic and financial status of the important contributors to the global market revenue. Some of the key vendors included in the report are Avery Dennison Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, CognitiveTPG, LLC, Star Micronics, America, Inc., Bematech International Corporation, Gainscha Technology Group Company, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen ICOD Digital Co., Ltd, TransAct Technologies Incorporated, and Domino Printing Sciences PLC. It has been found that the leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a standalone thermal printer with storage capacity to achieve cost efficiency and improved functionality.

Key Takeaways

The penetration of thermal printing technology for barcode printing is more than 85%, which is anticipated to increase in next few years.

Growing adoption of flexible packaging will continue to generate the demand for barcode printing, eventually pushing the scenario of thermal printer market.

Around 50% share of the total market value is being contributed by the retail and consumer goods sector.

High speed, high performance, low cost, and low maintenance are the key attributes responsible for growing sales of thermal printers, worldwide.

Mobiles printers are witnessing robust sales, especially in developing regional markets.

Reasons to Purchase this Thermal Printer Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

