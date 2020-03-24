Thermal Management Technologies Market – Key Development by 2023

The global market for thermal management technologies should grow from $12.4 billion in 2018 to $16.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual materials, hardware, and software product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends. The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2023. The application sections feature forecasts for the most important applications by product.

The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers’ strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.

The report addresses the global market for thermal management products during the period from 2017 through 2023, including –

– Thermal management hardware.

– Thermal management software.

– Thermal management interface products.

– Thermal management substrates.

Report Includes:

– 48 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for thermal management technologies within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Evaluation of market dynamics and what factors will shape the future growth of the market

– Identification of thermal management technologies and products with the greatest commercial potential

– Examination of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers’ strategies in the market

– Relevant patent analysis

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry including Calmark, Lytron, Parker Hannifin Corp., Henkel Corp. and Morgan Technical Ceramics

