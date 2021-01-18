Business News Technology

THERMAL IMAGING MARKET KEY PLAYERS COMPANY NAMES L3 TECHNOLOGIES, FORTIVE CORPORATION AND OTHERS

Data Bridge Market Research January 18, 2021 No Comments
Press Release
THERMAL IMAGING MARKET research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.The Global Thermal Imaging Market accounted for USD 2.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for Semiconductors and Electronics  industry.

 

It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. this thermal imaging market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

  • Dispersion in machine vision based applications
  • Price reduction of thermal imaging products
  • Reduction of camera cores with respect to enter new application areas
  • Growing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter securit

Requirement of extra cameras for better detailing in case of longwave infrared cameras

  • Export restrictions

Key Thermal Imaging market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the THERMAL IMAGING market.

Details of few key market players are given here–  L3 Technologies, Fortive Corporation, Bae Systems, Flir Systems, Sofradir, Leonardo, Allied Vision, Dali Technology, United Technologies, Xenics, Axis Communications, Testo SE, Thermoteknix Systems, Seek Thermal and Opgal Optronic Industries Limited among others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Thermal Imaging market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation-

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Type (Cameras, Modules, Scopes), By Application (Detection, Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection), By Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World
Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East
Canada Germany Japan Africa
Mexico France India Oceania
Italy South Korea
Taiwan

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Thermal Imaging Market Overview
Part 02:  Manufacturers Profiles
Part 03: Global Thermal Imaging Market Competition, by Players
Part 04: Global Thermal Imaging Market Size by Regions
Part 05:  North America Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries
Part 06: Europe Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries
Part 07: Asia-Pacific Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries
Part 08: South America Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries
Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thermal Imaging by Countries

…….so on

