Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2018-2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the thermal barrier coatings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the thermal barrier coatings market by segmenting it based on product type, technology, coating materials and application. On the basis of product type, the thermal barrier coatings market has been segmented into metal, intermetallic, ceramic and other types of products. The thermal barrier coatings market has been segregated on the basis of technology into vapor deposition, HVOF and air plasma. By coating materials, the thermal barrier coatings market has been segregated into Al2O3, ceramic YSZ, MCrAlY and other types of coating materials. On the basis of application, the thermal barrier coatings market has been segmented by industrial, automotive, aerospace and energy.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market. The segmentation also includes demand for individual product and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global thermal barrier coatings market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of thermal barrier coatings.

Revenue has been determined with the help of price derived from every region. Based on product type, technology, coating materials and application we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for thermal barrier coatings. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates.Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of thermal barrier coatings of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are A & A Company Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., H.C. Starck Inc., ASB Industries, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Flame Spray Coating Co., THERMION Inc., Metallisation Ltd., Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd., and The Fisher Barton Group.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: By Product Type

• Metal

• Intermetallic

• Ceramic

• Others

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: By Technology

• Vapor Deposition

• HVOF

• Air Plasma

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: By Coating Materials

• Al2O3

• Ceramic YSZ

• MCrAlY

• Others

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market: By Application

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Energy

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the thermal barrier coatings market on the global and regional level. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2018 – 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the thermal barrier coatings market.

The report provides the size of the thermal barrier coatings market in 2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global thermal barrier coatings market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market size and forecast for each product types, technology, coating materials and application segments are provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types products. Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized quality of thermal barrier coatings in each application and function has been considered. Demand for thermal barrier coatings has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for thermal barrier coatings in each application for its respective functions. The global thermal barrier coatings market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from thermal barrier coatings applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of thermal barrier coatings market, split into regions. We have initially determined the price in every region for the thermal barrier coatings market.

