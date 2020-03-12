Therapeutic Weighted Blankets Market Comfortable-(2020–2028)

There is increasing concern to control the side effects of the diseases which causes cause older adults to feel agitated, anxious or have disturbed sleep.

Deep Touch Pressure provides the body a gentle pressure, encouraging the body to produce a chemical known as serotonin.

The global therapeutic weighted blankets market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020–2028.

The rising need to address the concern of sleep deprivation by the use of non-drug solutions, such as therapeutic weighted blankets, which helps to strengthen, lift mood and also increase the body’s ability to fight infection, by utilizing the principle of Deep Touch Pressure (DTP).

DTP provides the body a gentle pressure, encouraging the body to produce a chemical known as serotonin, a natural mood stabilizer, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global therapeutic weighted blankets market in the upcoming years.

The ill effects of lack of good sleep is often very dangerous. Often caused due to several diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia among others, elderly population are the most affected group among all. As such, there is an increasing concern to control the side effects of the diseases which causes cause older adults to feel agitated, anxious or have disturbed sleep.

The World Bank, in one of its statistics stated that prevalence of geriatric population aged 65 and above around the world reached to 8.87% of total population in the year 2018 from 7.57% of total population in the year 2010. The global therapeutic weighted blankets market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020–2028.

Segmentation

The market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. Among these segments, online distribution channel is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the growing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of online shoppers along with the increasing smartphone and internet users around the world. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in one of its statistics stated that total numbers of individuals using the internet around the world reached to 4131 million in the year 2019 from 2035 million in the year 2010.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global therapeutic weighted blankets market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of increasing concern for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Autism and others among people in the region along with rising awareness for sleep deprivation issues, coupled with the presence of several key players promoting benefits associated with the use of therapeutic weighted blankets and the need for non-drug solutions. These are some of the factors anticipated to promote towards the growth of the market in the region in the upcoming years.

However, concerns for impact on sales owing to high price of therapeutic weighted blankets is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global therapeutic weighted blankets market.

Key Players

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global therapeutic weighted blankets market, which includes profiling of SensaCalm, Mosaic Weighted Blankets, Merrylife, Luna Wellness LLC, Layla, Helix Sleep, Harkla, Gravity Blankets, Calm Blanket and Baloo Living.

Instant Download Full Report

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

Related Report:

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report