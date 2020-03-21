Therapeutic Proteins Industry By Segments, Product Type Analysis, Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, 2023 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Therapeutic Proteins Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.
Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins industry. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms. Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs.
Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
1. Insulin
2. Fusion Protein
3. Erythropoietin
4. Interferon
5. Human Growth Hormone
6. Follicle Stimulating Hormone
By Application:
1. Metabolic Disorders
2. Immunologic Disorders
3. Hematological Disorders
4. Cancer
5. Hormonal Disorders
6. Genetic Disorders
7. Others
In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals. The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent.
Some of the major key players involved in the Therapeutic Proteins market are
Abbott Laboratories
Amgen Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
