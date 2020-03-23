The Third-generation of Network Firewall Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years, the third generation network firewall market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%, the global market size will reach xx million USD in 2024, against xx USD in 2019. This report presents in particular the global market share of the turnover of the main third generation companies in the network firewall activity, presented in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the third generation network firewall market, by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Check Point Software Technologies

Forcepoint

Barracuda Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler

Cisco Systems

Sophos

Juniper Networks

Sonicwall

Fortinet

This study considers the value of the third generation of network firewalls generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and planned until 2024 in section 10.7. Virtual

cloud-based hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, section 2.4; and planned until 2024 in section 10.8.

Aerospace and defense

Public sector

Energy and public services

Health care

Others

In addition, this report discusses the main factors that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global third-generation network firewall market by key regions / countries, types of products and applications, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the Network Firewall structure by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the global key The third generation network firewall players, which define, describe and analyze the value, market shares, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans of the next years.

Analyze the third generation of network firewalls in relation to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on the main factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the sector).

Projected size of the third generation network firewall submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

Establish a strategic profile of key players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

Contents

Global Third-generation network firewall market growth (status and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Methodology of market research

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Summary

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Global The size of the third generation network firewalls market 2014-2024

2.1.2 Third generation CAGR of the network firewall market by region

2.2 The third generation of network firewall segments by type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.3 Cloud-based

2.3 Market size of third generation network firewalls by type

2.3.1 Global market share of the third generation of network firewalls by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Growth rate in the size of the third generation network firewall market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 The third generation of network firewall segments by application

2.4.1 Aerospace and defense

2.4.2 Public sector

2.4.3 Energy and public services

2.4.4 Health care

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Market size of third generation network firewalls by application

2.5.1 Global market share of the third generation of network firewalls by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Growth rate in the size of the third generation network firewall market by application (2014-2019)

Continued….

