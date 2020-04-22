The Russian Cosmos 2542 Satellite Seems to Shadow US National Reconnaissance Office (KH-11) Satellite

Public intellect suggests a Russian researcher satellite has shifted its location in space to a orbit to the US. Surveillance Satellite KH-11. Russia has orbit many so called”space equipment inspectors,” of which America and other police aware that the Kremlin might utilize to get intelligence to disrupt, disable, or even kill other satellites. A Russian Surveillance Satellite Seems to Darkness US. Michael Thompson, also a Purdue University graduate who’s specialized in astrodynamics, posted on Twitter a detailed ribbon concerning the Russian Cosmos 2542 Surveillance satellite, published Kosmos 2542, which appears to share its own orbit with a U.S. satellite called USA 245. The USA245 is thought to be on the list of surveillance image collection satellite of the National Reconnaissance Office(KH-11). Russia launched this satellite on 25 November 20-19, as shown by Space-Track. Org, which offers public space data from the Combined Space Operations Center of the U.S. military and the U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Co..

