The Global Contactless Payment Market Size is Expected to Reach High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The research report on Contactless Payment market offers a complete analysis on the study of Contactless Payment industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Contactless Payment market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Contactless Payment market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Contactless Payment report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4446948

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

America Express

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Heartland Payment Systems

Ingenico Group

Inside Secure

MasterCard Worldwide

Microsoft

Oberthur Technologies

On Track innovations

Opus Software Solutions

Paypal

Proxama

Renesas Electronic

Thales

Verifone Systems

Visa

Wirecard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Cards

NFC Chips

Point of Sale Terminals

Mobile Handsets

Other Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Managed Services

Professional Services

Multi-Channel Payment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contactless Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-contactless-payment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contactless Payment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Cards

1.4.3 NFC Chips

1.4.4 Point of Sale Terminals

1.4.5 Mobile Handsets

1.4.6 Other Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Managed Services

1.5.3 Professional Services

1.5.4 Multi-Channel Payment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Contactless Payment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Contactless Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contactless Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Contactless Payment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Contactless Payment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Contactless Payment Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Contactless Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Contactless Payment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Contactless Payment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Contactless Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Contactless Payment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Contactless Payment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Contactless Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Contactless Payment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 America Express

13.1.1 America Express Company Details

13.1.2 America Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 America Express Contactless Payment Introduction

13.1.4 America Express Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 America Express Recent Development

13.2 Gemalto

13.2.1 Gemalto Company Details

13.2.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Gemalto Contactless Payment Introduction

13.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development

13.3 Giesecke & Devrient

13.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details

13.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless Payment Introduction

13.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

13.4 Heartland Payment Systems

13.4.1 Heartland Payment Systems Company Details

13.4.2 Heartland Payment Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Heartland Payment Systems Contactless Payment Introduction

13.4.4 Heartland Payment Systems Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Development

13.5 Ingenico Group

13.5.1 Ingenico Group Company Details

13.5.2 Ingenico Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Introduction

13.5.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development

13.6 Inside Secure

13.6.1 Inside Secure Company Details

13.6.2 Inside Secure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Inside Secure Contactless Payment Introduction

13.6.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Inside Secure Recent Development

13.7 MasterCard Worldwide

13.7.1 MasterCard Worldwide Company Details

13.7.2 MasterCard Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 MasterCard Worldwide Contactless Payment Introduction

13.7.4 MasterCard Worldwide Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 MasterCard Worldwide Recent Development

13.8 Microsoft

13.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Microsoft Contactless Payment Introduction

13.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.9 Oberthur Technologies

13.9.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 Oberthur Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Oberthur Technologies Contactless Payment Introduction

13.9.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development

13.10 On Track innovations

13.10.1 On Track innovations Company Details

13.10.2 On Track innovations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 On Track innovations Contactless Payment Introduction

13.10.4 On Track innovations Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 On Track innovations Recent Development

13.11 Opus Software Solutions

10.11.1 Opus Software Solutions Company Details

10.11.2 Opus Software Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Opus Software Solutions Contactless Payment Introduction

10.11.4 Opus Software Solutions Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Opus Software Solutions Recent Development

13.12 Paypal

10.12.1 Paypal Company Details

10.12.2 Paypal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Paypal Contactless Payment Introduction

10.12.4 Paypal Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Paypal Recent Development

13.13 Proxama

10.13.1 Proxama Company Details

10.13.2 Proxama Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Proxama Contactless Payment Introduction

10.13.4 Proxama Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Proxama Recent Development

13.14 Renesas Electronic

10.14.1 Renesas Electronic Company Details

10.14.2 Renesas Electronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Renesas Electronic Contactless Payment Introduction

10.14.4 Renesas Electronic Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Renesas Electronic Recent Development

13.15 Thales

10.15.1 Thales Company Details

10.15.2 Thales Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Thales Contactless Payment Introduction

10.15.4 Thales Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Thales Recent Development

13.16 Verifone Systems

10.16.1 Verifone Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Verifone Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Verifone Systems Contactless Payment Introduction

10.16.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development

13.17 Visa

10.17.1 Visa Company Details

10.17.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Visa Contactless Payment Introduction

10.17.4 Visa Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Visa Recent Development

13.18 Wirecard

10.18.1 Wirecard Company Details

10.18.2 Wirecard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Wirecard Contactless Payment Introduction

10.18.4 Wirecard Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Wirecard Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4446948

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155