The Global Contactless Payment Market Size is Expected to Reach High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The research report on Contactless Payment market offers a complete analysis on the study of Contactless Payment industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Contactless Payment market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Contactless Payment market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Contactless Payment report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.
This report focuses on the global Contactless Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
America Express
Gemalto
Giesecke & Devrient
Heartland Payment Systems
Ingenico Group
Inside Secure
MasterCard Worldwide
Microsoft
Oberthur Technologies
On Track innovations
Opus Software Solutions
Paypal
Proxama
Renesas Electronic
Thales
Verifone Systems
Visa
Wirecard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Cards
NFC Chips
Point of Sale Terminals
Mobile Handsets
Other Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Managed Services
Professional Services
Multi-Channel Payment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payment are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contactless Payment Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Smart Cards
1.4.3 NFC Chips
1.4.4 Point of Sale Terminals
1.4.5 Mobile Handsets
1.4.6 Other Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Managed Services
1.5.3 Professional Services
1.5.4 Multi-Channel Payment
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Contactless Payment Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Contactless Payment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contactless Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Contactless Payment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Contactless Payment Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Contactless Payment Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Contactless Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Contactless Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Contactless Payment Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Contactless Payment Revenue in 2019
3.3 Contactless Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Contactless Payment Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Contactless Payment Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Contactless Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Contactless Payment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Contactless Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Contactless Payment Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Contactless Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles
13.1 America Express
13.1.1 America Express Company Details
13.1.2 America Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 America Express Contactless Payment Introduction
13.1.4 America Express Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 America Express Recent Development
13.2 Gemalto
13.2.1 Gemalto Company Details
13.2.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Gemalto Contactless Payment Introduction
13.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development
13.3 Giesecke & Devrient
13.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details
13.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless Payment Introduction
13.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development
13.4 Heartland Payment Systems
13.4.1 Heartland Payment Systems Company Details
13.4.2 Heartland Payment Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Heartland Payment Systems Contactless Payment Introduction
13.4.4 Heartland Payment Systems Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Development
13.5 Ingenico Group
13.5.1 Ingenico Group Company Details
13.5.2 Ingenico Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Introduction
13.5.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development
13.6 Inside Secure
13.6.1 Inside Secure Company Details
13.6.2 Inside Secure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Inside Secure Contactless Payment Introduction
13.6.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Inside Secure Recent Development
13.7 MasterCard Worldwide
13.7.1 MasterCard Worldwide Company Details
13.7.2 MasterCard Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 MasterCard Worldwide Contactless Payment Introduction
13.7.4 MasterCard Worldwide Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 MasterCard Worldwide Recent Development
13.8 Microsoft
13.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Microsoft Contactless Payment Introduction
13.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.9 Oberthur Technologies
13.9.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 Oberthur Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Oberthur Technologies Contactless Payment Introduction
13.9.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development
13.10 On Track innovations
13.10.1 On Track innovations Company Details
13.10.2 On Track innovations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 On Track innovations Contactless Payment Introduction
13.10.4 On Track innovations Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 On Track innovations Recent Development
13.11 Opus Software Solutions
10.11.1 Opus Software Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 Opus Software Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Opus Software Solutions Contactless Payment Introduction
10.11.4 Opus Software Solutions Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Opus Software Solutions Recent Development
13.12 Paypal
10.12.1 Paypal Company Details
10.12.2 Paypal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Paypal Contactless Payment Introduction
10.12.4 Paypal Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Paypal Recent Development
13.13 Proxama
10.13.1 Proxama Company Details
10.13.2 Proxama Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Proxama Contactless Payment Introduction
10.13.4 Proxama Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Proxama Recent Development
13.14 Renesas Electronic
10.14.1 Renesas Electronic Company Details
10.14.2 Renesas Electronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Renesas Electronic Contactless Payment Introduction
10.14.4 Renesas Electronic Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Renesas Electronic Recent Development
13.15 Thales
10.15.1 Thales Company Details
10.15.2 Thales Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Thales Contactless Payment Introduction
10.15.4 Thales Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Thales Recent Development
13.16 Verifone Systems
10.16.1 Verifone Systems Company Details
10.16.2 Verifone Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Verifone Systems Contactless Payment Introduction
10.16.4 Verifone Systems Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Verifone Systems Recent Development
13.17 Visa
10.17.1 Visa Company Details
10.17.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Visa Contactless Payment Introduction
10.17.4 Visa Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Visa Recent Development
13.18 Wirecard
10.18.1 Wirecard Company Details
10.18.2 Wirecard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Wirecard Contactless Payment Introduction
10.18.4 Wirecard Revenue in Contactless Payment Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Wirecard Recent Development
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
