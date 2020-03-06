The global Cellular Modem Chipset market Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2026:EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon

“””

QY Research’s new report on the global Cellular Modem Chipset market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global Cellular Modem Chipset market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market and increase their sales growth.

Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Excavator market, which may bode well for the global Cellular Modem Chipset market in the coming years.

The Important Content Covered in the Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Report:

Top Key Company Profiles.

Main Business and Rival Information

SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Size And Growth Rate

Company Market Share

Some of The Top Key Player Operating in this Report Are: ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information TechnologyMarket Segment by Type

Market Segmentation:

Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market by Type: 5 G Chip, LPWA Chip

Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market by Application: Electronic Consumer Goods, Communication, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Cellular Modem Chipset markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Which are the top players of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market? What are their individual shares?

How will the global Cellular Modem Chipset market perform in the coming years? What is its current status?

What are the key factors driving the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

What opportunities will the global Cellular Modem Chipset market provide in future?

Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

What is the structure of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Reasons to Buy the Report

Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Cellular Modem Chipset market

Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market

It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market

It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 5 G Chip

1.3.3 LPWA Chip

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electronic Consumer Goods

1.4.3 Communication

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular Modem Chipset Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular Modem Chipset as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular Modem Chipset Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ASR Microelectronics

8.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.1.5 ASR Microelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ASR Microelectronics Recent Developments

8.2 EigenComm

8.2.1 EigenComm Corporation Information

8.2.2 EigenComm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.2.5 EigenComm SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 EigenComm Recent Developments

8.3 GCT Semiconductor

8.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.3.5 GCT Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GCT Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.4 HiSilicon

8.4.1 HiSilicon Corporation Information

8.4.2 HiSilicon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.4.5 HiSilicon SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 HiSilicon Recent Developments

8.5 Intel

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.5.5 Intel SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Intel Recent Developments

8.6 MediaTek/Airoha

8.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Corporation Information

8.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.6.5 MediaTek/Airoha SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 MediaTek/Airoha Recent Developments

8.7 Nordic Semiconductor

8.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.7.5 Nordic Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.8 Nurlink

8.8.1 Nurlink Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nurlink Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.8.5 Nurlink SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Nurlink Recent Developments

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.9.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.9.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.10 Realtek (Realsil)

8.10.1 Realtek (Realsil) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Realtek (Realsil) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.10.5 Realtek (Realsil) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Realtek (Realsil) Recent Developments

8.11 UNISOC

8.11.1 UNISOC Corporation Information

8.11.2 UNISOC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 UNISOC Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.11.5 UNISOC SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 UNISOC Recent Developments

8.12 Semtech

8.12.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.12.2 Semtech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.12.5 Semtech SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Semtech Recent Developments

8.13 Sequans Communications

8.13.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sequans Communications Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.13.5 Sequans Communications SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Sequans Communications Recent Developments

8.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)

8.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.14.5 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Recent Developments

8.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)

8.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.15.5 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Recent Developments

8.16 Xinyi Information Technology

8.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Products and Services

8.16.5 Xinyi Information Technology SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Xinyi Information Technology Recent Developments

9 Cellular Modem Chipset Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Cellular Modem Chipset Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan

10 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Distributors

11.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

