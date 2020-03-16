The Dirty Man Becomes The Most Talked About Memoir Of 2020 Set For Release April 1, 2020

The new book about healing and deliverance from childhood sexual abuse is one of the most powerful, heart-warming, and emotional books of recent years. The book launch and signing will take place Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Dirty Man is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

One of the most talked-about memoir’s of 2020 is set to hit the shelves in April. The Dirty Man, written by GerVaise Sarah Guyton, who is a Public Speaker, Author, Sex Abuse and Domestic Violence Survivor, is set to be one of the biggest-selling books of this year.

The Dirty Man follows the story of the author, who was a child sex abuse victim and who suffered from domestic abuse. GerVaise Sarah Guyton, was a victim when she was 14-year-olds. It is a time in the authors’ life that she thinks about every single day. But instead of allowing those harrowing times to make her a victim for the rest of her life, she decided to speak out and share her experience with others to show that healing is possible. Now, her story is available for everyone to read.

The memoir takes the reader on a journey, a journey that, at times, will be hard to read, but a journey to show that healing and deliverance are possible. She walks the reader on a journey, a powerful journey of being a victim to transformation and the restoration of wholeness.

According to WHO, more than 1 billion minors between the ages of 2 and 17 years of age have endured violence, either physical, emotional, or sexual. The official report found that 68% of sexual abuse victims are abused by a family member. Sadly, those who abuse children manage to escape justice as the abuse is hidden, and those children are too scared to speak.

Out of the one billon victims of sexual abuse, only a small fraction of abusers are caught and charged. That is down to victims being to some victims feeling ashamed, and guilt, as well as too scared to speak out. That needs to change, and hopefully, The Dirty Man memoir will help encourage people to come forward.

The memoir shows that people can overcome their harrowing journey and can stop being a victim to those tragic and criminal events and come out the other end stronger.

The Dirty Man memoir is a book that everyone should read. It is one of the most influential self-help books available, providing those who have been a victim of sexual abuse and domestic abuse to see they can become a stronger person.

To pre-order The Dirty Man, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084WVCTGX/ref=tsm_1_tp_tc

About GerVaise Sarah Guyton

GerVaise Sarah Guyton, is a Public Speaker, Author, Sex Abuse and Domestic Violence Survivor!

Notes to the editor

GerVaise Sarah Guyton is available for an interview. Review copies are available upon request.